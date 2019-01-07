Some existing door replacement schemes have also been postponed, councils say, as a result of a moratorium on the sale of composite doors that has only just been lifted.

Those who did respond made clear some doors are yet to be replaced because of uncertainty about the scale of the problems with “composite” doors – made with glass-reinforced plastic, rather than timber-based – which are the most popular type used in public housing.

A number of authorities have also handed management of their property portfolio to a separate company and refused to answer.

The 25,000 figure is likely to be significantly higher since many authorities who replied admitted they do not hold records on the type of fire doors they have fitted in public housing.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said his department took “swift and decisive action to investigate the fire doors industry”, and is working with local authorities to “make sure products being used meet the appropriate standard”.

Kensington and Chelsea Council, the borough that includes Grenfell, is among the authorities still using Manse Mastador doors. The local MP, Emma Dent Coad, warned that another disaster is “in the post” and that “warm words won’t save lives”.

Some councils, including Islington, Barking and Dagenham and Manchester councils say they are waiting for explicit government guidance on the issue.

The data reveals a portrait of confusion and chaos at a local level, with councils claiming they have yet to act because of a lack of alternatives – and uncertainty over how to tackle the problem.

A public inquiry into the disaster stated that poorly performing Manse Mastador products contributed to the disaster that killed 72 people. Responses from local councils reveal that the vast majority of the failed doors still in use match those used at Grenfell.

Freedom of Information requests sent to 123 local authorities have found that at least 25,000 doors installed in social housing are among the five types that failed testing carried out following the 2017 tragedy in west London.

Thousands of fire doors identical to those blamed for helping spread the blaze at Grenfell Tower are still being used in public housing across the UK, HuffPost UK can reveal.

In July, the government announced fire doors made by five different companies had been taken off the market following tests on the same doors used at Grenfell.

The tests found doors made by Manse Masterdor only withstood fire for 15 minutes – just half the amount of time they were supposed to.

Issues were subsequently identified with similar doors that were all expected to provide 30 minutes of protection to residents. These were produced by Masterdor Limited, the successor business to Manse Masterdor; Specialist Building Products Limited, trading as Permadoor; Solar Windows Limited; and Birtley Group Limited, trading as Bowater by Birtley.

The 30-minute threshold is significant, as this the minimum time required in building regulations.

When pressed by HuffPost UK at the time, the ministry refused to detail how many doors of these type were being used in public housing across the country.

HuffPost UK therefore asked every major housing authority about how they had responded to the department, which urged them to check that existing building regulations guidance on new fire door installations is followed.

In August, the Ministry again issued a note to councils urging them to “satisfy themselves that products being used on a project under their supervision meet the appropriate standards”.

But council bosses who have spoken to HuffPost UK say there is “frustration” over a lack of data sharing, with many saying they were sold faulty doors in the first place, and that they may now have to foot a hefty bill for the replacements.

One local council executive explained: “Local authorities have paid for a certain quality and haven’t got it.

“If a door is failing by one minute – so it has 29 minutes in it – you’d still replace that door, but you’d probably not prioritise it. If it has 5 minutes you’d move it up the work programme.

“Councils thought they were getting a product that provided 30 minutes protection. So we need that data as landlords.”

Councils also face a “considerable cost” in replacing the doors, with one boss estimating that a single authority could have as many as 10,000 defective doors. This was not confirmed by FOI responses to HuffPost UK.

“Most are probably hoping they will recoup that cost, with the expectation that if the industry does fall apart the ministry might have to step in,” they said.

The delay in replacement also stems from a lack of trust among authorities in the products they could buy.

“Up until this point you couldn’t replace a door with another composite door because there are very few manufacturers that can provide test data, and you could’t trust previous batches,” the council source said.

They added that a lot of councils have also stopped doors replacements that were already planned: “There was a systemic problem with these kinds of door, and we couldn’t quantify the extent of what that problem was. We’re coming out if that but we’re still in it largely.”

Labour MP Dent Coad said: “It is simply beyond belief that after 18 months the government has still refused to give any kind of clarity over the actions which councils and housing associations need to take to make homes safe.

“Will they continue to hide behind process and make woolly aspirational statements – or tackle this head on? As one of the survivors put it ‘Grenfell 2 is in the post’. This terrifies me.

“Time for the Secretary of State James Brokenshire to show he cares by action, now. Warm words won’t save lives.”

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson, said: “It is vital that fire safety work is carried out urgently so that a tragedy such as Grenfell never happens again.

“Liberal Democrats demand better. People need to feel safe in their homes and the Government must ensure that all remedial work is carried out without delay in both the public and the private sector. Funds can be recovered at a later date, but residents’ safety must be put first.

“The Government must move to fully implement the recommendations of the Hackett review. There is a systemic lack of accountability and enforcement within building regulations and this is something that must be properly tackled if we are to witness fundamental change.”

Brokenshire said that “nothing is more important than making sure people are safe in their homes”.

He continued: “We took swift and decisive action to investigate the fire doors industry, and are working with local authorities to make sure products being used meet the appropriate standard.

“All local authorities and housing associations have been offered the opportunity to confidentially share tests results, and can attend fortnightly update meetings on the progress being made.”

The Association of Composite Door Manufacturers has said the moratorium on sales has resulted in a “very heavy” cost to the industry in terms of “jobs and revenue”. It is also compiling a database of all fire door products tested by its members, in addition to providing technical advice.