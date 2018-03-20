It's Increasingly Obvious The Grenfell Inquiry Will Not Bring Justice And Change My Community Needs

As I look at the burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower today, it is being covered slowly in white plastic – now up to about the sixth or seventh floor. This material cover-up prompts me to be aware that there also appears to be a cover up and whitewashing of the public inquiry.

This week there are two more days set aside for ‘procedural hearings’ for the Grenfell Inquiry. It is increasingly obvious to most of our community that this inquiry is unlikely to deliver the things we want, namely the truth, accountability and change.

We hoped that an inquiry would include a thorough investigation as to how social housing tenants are treated; decent properties where tenants are safe, can afford the rent and in the communities where they want to live. Social housing was removed from the terms of reference – so no change here.

Inequality is a major factor in what happened at Grenfell Tower and yet the Equality and Human Rights Commission – the very body that the government tasks to ensure accountability on these issues – was refused core participation status in the inquiry.