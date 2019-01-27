Grenfell-Style Cladding Removed From Just 15% Of High-Rises As Owners 'Refuse' To Act

Dangerous Grenfell Tower-style cladding has been removed from just 15% of high-rise buildings identified by the government in the aftermath of the disaster, official figures show.

Only 67 of 437 buildings in England above 18 metres have been stripped of aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government reveals.

ACM is similar to the material blamed for the rapid spread of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which ripped through the building and claimed 72 lives.

It means 370 high-rises across the country are “unlikely” to meet current building regulations, the government’s most recent update on progress said.

Of those, 238 are private buildings, including residential and student accommodation, and hotels.

The figures come as it emerged the ministry is facing resistance from owners to get rid of the dangerous cladding.

At Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, Theresa May said 56 building owners were “refusing” to remove dangerous cladding from private buildings.

“We’re maintaining pressure on this but we rule nothing out,” the Prime Minister told MPs after being warned of “hundreds of blocks draped in exactly the same highly flammable cladding” as Grenfell.