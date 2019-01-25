The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges were left “fighting back tears” after a performance from a survivor of the Grenfell Tower disaster at this year’s auditions.

During filming in London last week, the judges were introduced to singer Leanne Mya, who explained to them that she’d “survived Grenfell”, the tower block where she lived with her partner and son before the 2017 disaster that took the lives of 72 people.

As reported by The Sun, Leanne then gave an emotional performance of Sam Smith’s ‘Lay Me Down’, which won over the judges and the audience at the London Palladium.