Grenfell Tower: Not All Survivors Will Be Rehoused In Time For The One Year Anniversary Of The Blaze

Not all survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire will be permanently rehoused by the time of the one year anniversary in June, the government has admitted. Speaking in parliament on Thursday, the secretary of state for communities and local government Sajid Javid conceded that progress in rehousing survivors had been “far to slow”. June 14 will mark one year since the devastating blaze ripped through the 24-storey tower in North Kensington, killing 71 people. Javid said there are still 82 households in emergency accommodation, including 15 in serviced apartments, with 25 families and 39 children among them.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Tory minister told MPs: “It was always going to be a challenge to respond to an unprecedented tragedy on this scale and to secure new accommodation in one of the country’s most expensive locations, but progress has not been made as quickly as it should have done. “This is totally unacceptable. The suffering that these families have already endured is unimaginable, living for this long in hotels can only make the process of grieving and recovery even harder. “As the taskforce has said, it is unlikely that all households will be permanently rehoused by the one year anniversary of the fire.” In all, since the Grenfell Tower task force’s last report five months ago, 188 households have accepted an offer of accommodation, 128 households have moved into new accommodation, 62 into permanent homes. Javid said: “It was always going to be a challenge to respond to an unprecedented tragedy on this scale and to secure new accommodation in one of the country’s most expensive locations, but progress has not been made as quickly as it should of done.” He said it was inevitable that the people of North Kensington would feel let down by the news, and added that the Kensington and Chelsea borough council had more than 300 properties available for those who have lost their homes. Labour MP Tony Lloyd said it was “shameful” that nine months on so many survivors are still without a permanent home. “At the very beginning of this process, had the secretary of state and the prime minister come to the house and told us that nine months on only 62 of those houses would have been permanently rehoused he would have been laughed out of this chamber - and rightly laughed out of this chamber,” Lloyd said.

Empics Entertainment General view of the remains of the Grenfell Tower.