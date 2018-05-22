Family Of Woman Who Live-Streamed Final Moments In Grenfell ‘Plagued’ By Questions About Her Death

The family of a woman who live-streamed her final moments while trapped in the Grenfell Tower blaze say they are “plagued” with questions about why she had to die.

Rania Ibrahim, 31, was last heard from when she filmed a video from inside the tower block on the night of the deadly fire.

She and her two daughters - Fethia, four, and three-year-old Hania - all lost their lives in the tragedy.

In a statement read out to the ongoing public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, Ibrahim’s brother Rasha said he “cannot lay them to rest yet”.

“It has been so hard. After that terrible night came a cruel time of false hope and rumours,” the enquiry heard.

“I came here thinking I would be able to lay my loved ones to rest, but there were then months of uncertainty before they were identified and buried.

“To this day, the questions remain in my mind and plague me about what exactly happened – it is very important for me to take part in this process of questioning, to find out the truth.

“It is so important for me to understand how I have lost Rania, my beloved sister, while my children, who are still so young, have lost their little cousins – I cannot lay them to rest yet.”

The heartfelt testimony came on the second day of the enquiry, with relatives of all 72 victims given the chance to publicly remember their loved ones.