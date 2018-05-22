Family Of Woman Who Live-Streamed Final Moments In Grenfell ‘Plagued’ By Questions About Her Death

The family of a woman who live-streamed her final moments while trapped in the Grenfell Tower blaze say they are “plagued” with questions about why she had to die.
Rania Ibrahim, 31, was last heard from when she filmed a video from inside the tower block on the night of the deadly fire.
She and her two daughters - Fethia, four, and three-year-old Hania - all lost their lives in the tragedy.
In a statement read out to the ongoing public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, Ibrahim’s brother Rasha said he “cannot lay them to rest yet”.
“It has been so hard. After that terrible night came a cruel time of false hope and rumours,” the enquiry heard.
“I came here thinking I would be able to lay my loved ones to rest, but there were then months of uncertainty before they were identified and buried.
“To this day, the questions remain in my mind and plague me about what exactly happened – it is very important for me to take part in this process of questioning, to find out the truth.
“It is so important for me to understand how I have lost Rania, my beloved sister, while my children, who are still so young, have lost their little cousins – I cannot lay them to rest yet.”
The heartfelt testimony came on the second day of the enquiry, with relatives of all 72 victims given the chance to publicly remember their loved ones.
On Monday, the family of the youngest victim of the blaze described what it was like losing their unborn baby.
Logan Gomes was stillborn at seven months after his family escaped from the 21st floor of the tower.
His father Marcio described what it was like holding his dead son in his arms hours after escaping the west London inferno.
“I just hoped he would open his eyes and make a sound but that never happened,” he said: “You don’t know what you are made of until you are broken”.
The enquiry will look into all of the deaths caused by the Grenfell Tower fire.