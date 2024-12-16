Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Sets The Record Straight After Fresh Sequel Reports

Margot Robbie in Barbie Warner Bros Studios

Despite filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s repeated protestations that a new Barbie movie wasn’t on the cards, fans were given fresh hope over the weekend that a sequel may be happening after all.

On Friday evening, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a follow-up was in its “early stages” after Greta and her writing partner (and husband) Noah Baumbach, alleging the pair had already pitched an idea to Warner Bros.

However, any excitement that fans held for a new chapter in Barbie and Ken’s story was short-lived.

A spokesperson for Greta insisted that there was “no legitimacy” to the story, while Warner Bros. also called the reports “inaccurate”.

Barbie’s leading lady Margot Robbie claimed last year: “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Greta herself also said she was at “totally zero” when it came to plans for a new Barbie film.

Greta Gerwig at the London premiere of Barbie last year via Associated Press

Barbie was a huge success upon its release last year, making more than a billion dollars at the box office and becoming 2023’s highest-grossing film.

It was also a critical success, even picking up a hefty eight nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

However, in what was a stacked year for the Oscars, many fans were unhappy that Margot Robbie missed out on a Best Actress nod, while others were upset about Greta missing out on recognition in the Best Director category.

