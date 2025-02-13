Grimes Voices Upset After Ex Elon Musk Brings Their Son To Trump Press Conference

Singer-songwriter Grimes was unimpressed to discover that Elon Musk brought their four-year-old son to a very public press conference at the White House this week.
Grimes and Musk dated on-and-off for around four years, during which time they had three children.
On Tuesday, Musk joined Donald Trump – of whom he has been a vocal supporter – for a press conference in the Oval Office, during which the US president introduced the eldest of the Tesla founder and Canadian singer’s children, X Æ A-Xii, to members of the press as a “great guy” and a “high IQ individual”.
When one X user praised Grimes’ son for being “very polite” and “so cute” at the press conference, she responded: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank [you] for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”
Last month, Grimes spoke out to denounce “Nazi-ism” and “the far alt-right” after Musk was accused of performing a gesture that resembled a Nazi salute during a recent public appearance.
“It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she wrote on social media, upon discovering a fan intended to cover their Grimes tattoo in the wake of the Musk controversy.
She added: “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”
Musk is believed to be the father of 11 children, including two more with Grimes, who are named Techno Mechanicus and Exa Dark Sideræl.