Grimes Voices Upset After Ex Elon Musk Brings Their Son To Trump Press Conference

Grimes on stage in 2014 via Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Grimes was unimpressed to discover that Elon Musk brought their four-year-old son to a very public press conference at the White House this week.

Grimes and Musk dated on-and-off for around four years, during which time they had three children.

On Tuesday, Musk joined Donald Trump – of whom he has been a vocal supporter – for a press conference in the Oval Office, during which the US president introduced the eldest of the Tesla founder and Canadian singer’s children, X Æ A-Xii, to members of the press as a “great guy” and a “high IQ individual”.

Musk and Grimes' four-year-old son was seen in the Oval Office during the press conference on Tuesday via Associated Press

When one X user praised Grimes’ son for being “very polite” and “so cute” at the press conference, she responded: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank [you] for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

“It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened,” she wrote on social media, upon discovering a fan intended to cover their Grimes tattoo in the wake of the Musk controversy.

Grimes and Elon Musk made one of their only joint appearances as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala via Associated Press

She added: “I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting.”

