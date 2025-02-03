This Sign On Your Hands Proves Your Exercise Routine Needs Work

Samantha Gades via Unsplash Woman lifting dumbbell

We write a lot about the importance of fitness here at HuffPost UK ― strength training may be especially beneficial for us as we age, fighting sarcopenia and, possibly, warding off dementia.

All of which is to say that I’ve recently tried upping my weights from small dumbells to heavier barbells and kettlebells in the gym.

Advertisement

That should be a good thing ― except for the fact that I frequently feel twinges in my lower back when doing RDLs, often leave a kettlebell swing with sore forearms, and generally leave my sessions with pulled hamstrings and ailing tendons.

So it’s a good thing that personal trainer and fitness expert at Mirafit shared signs I was getting a crucial hand movement wrong.

Grip strength is key to a great workout

Not only is grip strength a surprisingly good way of gauging how well you’re ageing, but Mark says it’s crucial for exercise too.

Advertisement

″Maintaining proper grip throughout a workout is crucial for various reasons,” he told HuffPost UK.

“It helps maintain the intensity of an exercise while allowing the individual to maintain the correct form ― reducing the risk of avoidable injuries which could greatly limit fitness progress.”

A better grip also guarantees improved muscle engagement and can help you to lift heavier, he adds. “Knowing how to keep a solid grip is essential to anyone serious about fitness.”

How can I tell if my grip is incorrect?

Mark shared: “Excessive pain in the hands or wrists is one of the biggest telltale signs that people aren’t gripping correctly while exercising.”

Advertisement

And, in a single line that’s transformed my RDLs forever, he added: “White knuckles are another huge indicator, as this is a sign of restricted blood flow, which can occur from gripping too hard.”

“Overall, if muscles are quickly becoming fatigued or it seems like simple workouts are overworking the arms and wrists, chances are that grip can be improved.”

I’ve been called out...

What can I do if my grip strength needs some work?

As with pretty much everything else in the gym, Mark says practice makes perfect.

“To help improve grip, I recommend people prioritise exercises that work the muscles in hands and arms, this can improve grip strength, making it easier to maintain while exercising,” he told HuffPost UK.

Advertisement

“In particular, exercises such as dead hangs, wrist curls and plate pinches are effective, so be sure to incorporate some of these workouts into fitness routines.”

“Workouts that emphasise the importance of grip strength ― such as deadlifts or pull-ups ― can also help improve grip.”