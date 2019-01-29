Brits are braced for a blanket of snow overnight, but count yourself lucky – at least you won’t have to trek through thick snow to attend your own wedding.
That was the case for groom Rajnish Kurmachali, who was forced to walk to his own ceremony after snow made other methods of transport impossible.
He and his family set off from the town of Triyuginarayan, India, but couldn’t make the full trip due to snow blocking the roads.
Eventually they decided to walk the rest of the way, the Hindustan Times reported, which was 6km (nearly four miles) in total.
Originally, 80 people were meant to set off for the wedding from the groom’s hometown, but only 25 made it through the bleak conditions to the village of Makku Math – where the bride and her family lived.
On the long walk, the groom’s siblings and uncle formed a procession, dressed in their finest clothes, with children throwing snowballs along the way.
They all seemed to take it in good spirits, too.
The groom’s brother, Ashish Gairola, documented the epic journey with pictures and videos as they walked: “If you see the pictures then you would question whether they were even feeling cold,” he told HT.
People on Twitter were impressed by the groom’s commitment. “Lucky girl,” one wrote. “He is ready to cross mountains of snow for her. Blessings.”
Another added: “This groom certainly didn’t have cold feet.”