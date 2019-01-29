Brits are braced for a blanket of snow overnight, but count yourself lucky – at least you won’t have to trek through thick snow to attend your own wedding.

That was the case for groom Rajnish Kurmachali, who was forced to walk to his own ceremony after snow made other methods of transport impossible.

He and his family set off from the town of Triyuginarayan, India, but couldn’t make the full trip due to snow blocking the roads.

Eventually they decided to walk the rest of the way, the Hindustan Times reported, which was 6km (nearly four miles) in total.

