Group Of 'Suspected Migrants' Detained After Arriving On Kent Beach

A group of people thought to be migrants have been detained by police and Border Force agents on a Kent beach.

The group of 12, including a 10-year-old child, are believed to have arrived in Lydd-on-Sea in a black dinghy shortly after 6am on Monday.

It comes as home secretary Sajid Javid cut short a family holiday in South Africa to return to the UK to deal with the issue, which he declared a “major incident” on Friday.

Eyewitnesses described a large police presence at the scene.