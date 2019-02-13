Gucci Is Selling Dirty Trainers For £615. Yes, Really.

Gucci is not having a good week. Not only is the brand facing continued backlash for its ‘blackface’ jumper (with CEO Marco Bizzarri calling the garment a “big mistake”), it’s now selling dirty trainers for more than 600 quid. No joke.

Shoppers discovered the pair of trainers – called ‘screener leather sneakers’ – online, referencing “old school shapes and materials inspired by vintage sportswear” and “treated for an allover distressed effect”. Er, ok then Gucci.

They’re shabby chic, sure. But for £615, you are literally paying for dirty trainers. Lucky for us, they’re also available in a blue and red colour combination.

It’s fashun darling, didn’t you know?

