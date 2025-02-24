I Visited Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse And Learned The Iconic Stout Isn’t Actually Black

Dayna McAlpine/Guinness Storehouse One of several pints sampled in Dublin.

Guinness is having a renaissance right now in the UK. We’ve drunk our supply dry in recent months, you can’t have a pint in peace without being challenged to ‘split the G’ (getting half-way down the logo in one gulp) and there is now such a thing as ‘Guinn-fluencers’. Kim Kardashian, Paul Mescal and even the Royals have been spotted drinking a pint of the good stuff in 2024.

Talking of the drink’s surge in popularity in 2024, Diageo (who own Guinness) said: “This year, Guinness has continued to build on its legacy as a brand that celebrates quality, creativity, and connection. Its popularity has grown as part of a broader strategy that leverages its rich heritage while embracing fresh opportunities.”

Well, it’s certainly working.

Naturally, when Diageo asked if I wanted to come and visit Dublin to see where the pint of the moment is made at The Guinness Storehouse, it was the easiest yes I’ve had in a while – because where better to go than when Scotland has run out of Guinness than the home of it.

The Guinness Storehouse is a seriously jam-packed affair – it contains seven floors of sights, sounds and sensations in a building that has been brewing beer for over 250 years. Fortunately, it’s not going to stop anytime soon as Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on the building all the way back in 1759, which you can see for yourself at the very start of the 90 minute self-guided tour.

The experience has welcomed a whopping 25 million visitors through its doors since 2000 (with 1.65 million visitors in 2024) and takes you on an immersive experience from grain to glass (with pints of the good stuff along the way).

We first learnt everything there is to know about how Guinness is brewed and were knocked for six at the fact that it… isn’t black.

Yup, its colour primarily comes from the roasted barley. When barley grains are roasted, they develop a deep, dark hue, which then gets transferred to the beer during brewing. And though we often perceive Guinness as being black, under light, you can see that it has a ruby-red tint.

The next stage is a gallery of iconic Guinness advertisements that have become pillars of Irish culture throughout the globe, followed by a guided tasting (can confirm, I like Guinness).

If you’re feeling peckish (or suddenly feel the need to reline your stomach), there are also several eateries dotted across the seven floors – unsurprisingly, Guinness is a key factor in the ingredients list. Since its opening, the Storehouse has seen 39,000 Oysters shucked, 58,000 slices of Guinness brown bread served and 32,000 Guinness & beef stews sold in 2024.

I skipped learning how to pour a pint of Guinness (in a bid to avoid painful flashbacks to my student bartending days) – but know a perfect pour is not easily achieved. The pouring process SHOULD take approximately 119.5 seconds, something the bartenders of the rooftop bar of the Storehouse have down to a fine art (no shock given that they served over 1.5 million pints of Guinness and Guinness 0.0 in 2024).

The best bit? Your pint with the best views of Dublin comes with your entrance ticket.

For those who want to learn even more on their visit, book onto the new ’Home Of Guinness Tour’ – a fully guided journey through the seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse, learning to pour your own pint in our Guinness Academy along the way, and finishing your tour with a pint of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 at the Gravity bar.

It’s no wonder that The Guinness Storehouse is Dublin’s most popular tourist attraction.

This year, the Guinness Storehouse is set to write a bold new chapter in its extraordinary journey, through Alive in 25, an exciting year-long campaign that sets to celebrate even more cultural events and community initiatives in honour of the Storehouse’s 25th anniversary. Be the first to know about upcoming events and experiences at the Guinness Storehouse in 2025. Follow @homeofguinness #Alivein25 and visit www.guinness-storehouse.com.