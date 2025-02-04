Guy Pearce Claims He Gave A 'S**t' Performance In This Much-Loved Movie

Guy Pearce via Associated Press

Guy Pearce had a major cause for celebration two weeks ago, when it was announced he had landed his first Oscar nomination.

But while the Australian actor’s career continues going from strength to strength, he has admitted he’s less than convinced about his performance in one of his past works.

During a new interview with The Times, Guy admitted that he was less than choosy about his movie roles in the mid-2010s, as he was paying for his divorce.

“I did a bunch of shit during my divorce because I needed the money,” he said. “It was my divorce period, 2016, ’17 and ’18. I’d read scripts thinking, ‘No, this is pretty good actually, I could do this’ but a year earlier I would have said no.

“You’re forced to expand your tolerance of things when you need dough, so it was a real relief once I paid off my divorce.”

Guy Pearce in Christopher Nolan's Memento Danny Rothenberg/Summit/Kobal/Shutterstock

The former Neighbours actor then apparently felt he “need to add something, because I’m having an existential crisis”.

“I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m shit in that movie,” Guy claimed.

Guy took the lead in Christopher Nolan’s 2000 psychological thriller, which marked the future Oscar-winning filmmaker’s second time in the directing chair.

While the movie was largely praised at the time, the Brutalist star has admitted he was less than convinced when revisiting it.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Guy Pearce in Memento Summit Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing, I realised I hate what I did,” he explained, going as far as comparing his performance to “nails on a chalkboard”.

