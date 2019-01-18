ENTERTAINMENT 'It's Been Unprecedented': The HuffPost Team On A Week Of 'Dancing On Ice' Drama And Getting 'Educated' About Sex Ash Percival, Daniel Welsh and Matt Bagwell pick apart the week's biggest entertainment stories in our new show, 'GVO: Good Vibes Only'. More Videos Having A Child Through Surrogacy Allowed Me To See... French Coastal Security Stepped Up To Deter Death Of Student Highlights Violence Against Women... Billboards Around The UK Ask If We’re Robbers Escape Hampered By Own Car Bonnet