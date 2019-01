ENTERTAINMENT

GVO: Oscar Nominations, Eurovision and NTAs Reactions

This week on GVO we chat all things Oscars, get nostalgic with our favourite Eurovision moments and catch up on Celeb Stocks, finding out who's on the up and what's going down in the world of showbiz. Check out http://huffingtonpost.co.uk/news/entertainment for the latest entertainment news and watch exclusive celebrity interviews at buildseries.com/uk