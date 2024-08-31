Gwen Walz Uses Her ‘Teacher Voice’ For Spectacular JD Vance Takedown

And to make sure the crowd knew she was serious, she did it in her “teacher glasses.”

The moment happened while Walz, the Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate, was talking about a recently resurfaced comment by Vance criticising Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, for trying to “brainwash” children while not having “a single child” of her own (she is a stepmother to two kids).

Considering the Walzes struggled with fertility issues before having two children, she didn’t take too kindly to the Ohio senator’s hint that people who haven’t given birth to children shouldn’t be teachers.

And she let him have it.

“JD Vance said he was ‘really disturbed’ by teachers who don’t have biological children,” Gwen Walz said before mentioning her own personal story.

“For a long time, Tim and I were teachers who struggled with infertility. We were only able to start a family because of fertility treatments. We do not take kindly to folks like JD Vance telling us when or how to start our families,” she emphasised.

She then paused to put on a pair of glasses.

“So let me use my teacher voice. Mr. Vance, how about you mind your own business?”

.@GwenWalz: JD Vance said he was 'really disturbed' by teachers who don't have biological children. For a long time, Tim and I were teachers who struggled with infertility. We were only able to start a family because of fertility treatments. We do not take kindly to folks like JD… pic.twitter.com/XrrepJRAOX — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 30, 2024

Many people were impressed by Walz’s takedown and the teacher glasses she put on before delivering it.

English teacher here. So when she put on her glasses, I knew what she was about to do: read him succinctly and pointedly! 😏😂 #HarrisWalz2024 — LaChingonaProfesora, PhD🪷 (@beaumerrickstan) August 30, 2024

Gwen Walz putting on her teaching face is everything pic.twitter.com/rv3KrkA9ka — La Bibliotecaria 🪷 (@sassybibrarian) August 30, 2024

Gwen Walz just gathered JD Vance in her teacher’s glasses! A star is born. 😂 pic.twitter.com/8XJ5HdZFqd — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 30, 2024

Oh my goodness. Gwen Walz just took out her teacher glasses and schooled JD Vance using a teacher’s voice, asking, “Mr. Vance, why how about you mind your own business?” She’s so good at this. Teachers don’t play around. Don’t mess with Gwen Walz. pic.twitter.com/oCeZr5MxD3 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 30, 2024

@GwenWalz draggged JD in her teacher voice! It’s the glasses for me!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yH6KKOBsYo — Opal (@Opalluvs) August 30, 2024

