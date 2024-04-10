Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin’s Son Looks Exactly Like 1 Of His Famous Parents

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son is officially an adult (and doesn’t that make you feel old?).

Paltrow posted an emotional birthday tribute to her youngest kid, Moses, on Monday, in honour of his 18th birthday.

“I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humour,” she wrote. “There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours.”

“I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me,” the actor wrote, before signing off with “❤️ Mama.”

While Paltrow’s celebrity friends Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon shared their birthday wishes for Moses in the comments, most fans couldn’t get over just how much he looks like his famous father.

“He look more like Chris then Chris does,” one commenter wrote, while another joked, “Chris said copy paste.”

“Mini Chris,” another posted.

Despite their divorce, Paltrow has said that she and the Coldplay singer “were meant to be together and have our kids.”

“Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” the Iron Man actor told the Evening Standard in 2019. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.”

While Martin has since coupled up with actor Dakota Johnson, Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. She’s now working on a new role ― stepmother ― to Falchuk’s two children.