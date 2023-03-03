Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Love To 'Sweetest' Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow had nothing but love for ex-husband Chris Martin as he celebrated his birthday.

The Goop founder marked the occasion in an Instagram post on Thursday, that featured a rare selfie of the former couple together.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. We love you, cajm,” she wrote, using initials to refer to the Coldplay frontman, whose full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin.

Advertisement

Gwynnie and Chris have become popular celebrity co-parents since they announced their split in 2014 just over a decade of marriage.

The pair had famously declared that they were “consciously uncoupling” in a statement announcing their split at the time.

The Oscar winner discussed the term again in December during a Q&A with fans who messaged her questions on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I really believe in conscious uncoupling,” she said, according to Yahoo. “When you spend meaningful time with someone, it’s nice to have it morph into friendship. I don’t want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it.)”

Gwyneth said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020 that her relationship with her ex post-divorce has been “better than our marriage was”.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin on Jan. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

But she did admit that co-parenting isn’t always easy.

“Some days, it’s not as good as it looks,” she told Drew. “We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for the kids.”

Gwyneth and Chris share two children together: son Moses and daughter Apple. Chris is currently in a relationship with actor Dakota Johnson, and Gwyneth tied the knot with producer and Pose co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Gwyneth celebrated Brad’s birthday with an Instagram post, although the producer doesn’t use the social media app himself.