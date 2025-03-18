Gwyneth Paltrow Jumps To Meghan Markle's Defence Over Netflix Lifestyle Series

Gwyneth Paltrow via Associated Press

During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner was asked for her take on With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s first foray into lifestyle TV, which has prompted some comparisons with Gwyneth and her infamous Goop brand.

The Sliding Doors star admitted that she doesn’t know Meghan or her husband, Prince Harry, nor has she watched any of With Love, Meghan.

However, she said she still felt the need to show her support, claiming: “When there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.”

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” she said of the comparisons between herself and Meghan. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around.

“Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

She also quoted advice from her mum, fellow actor Blythe Danner, who told her early on in her career: “Another woman is never your competition [and] what is right for you will find you.”

With Love, Meghan is the latest offering from Netflix’s five-year deal with the Sussexes’ production company Archewell, which is reported to be worth around $100 million.

It’s fair to say that the eight-part series – which sees Meghan entertaining a variety of guests and offering tips on cooking, crafting and other life hacks – wasn’t exactly a favourite with critics, with Netflix having already announced its decision about the show’s future.