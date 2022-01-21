Gwyneth Paltrow Getty/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow has created a new limited edition candle to mark the anniversary of a landmark US supreme court decision on abortion rights.

The Oscar-winning actor and Goop founder said the Hands Off My Vagina candle would honour the historic Roe v Wade case on 22 January.

Advertisement

She said $25 (£18) from the sale of each candle on her Goop lifestyle site would be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

Following the Roe v Wade case in 1973 it was ruled the US Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Advertisement

In a post on social media, Gwyneth said the campaign was to support the “critical right” to protect rights and basic freedoms.

Advertisement

“The word ‘vagina’ holds a lot of power,” she wrote.

“And yet, there is a recurring need to say: Hands off. Hands off our vaginas in any context where they’re not invited.

“Your reproductive organs; your choice”.

The candles, which cost £55, will be sold on goop.com and donations from the proceeds will be made until 1 July.

Advertisement