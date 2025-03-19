Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Complicated Feelings About Working With An Intimacy Coordinator On New Film

Gwyneth Paltrow at Milan Fashion Week last year via Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about working with an intimacy coordinator for the first time on the set of her new film.

The Oscar winner has taken a step back from Hollywood in the last decade, focussing her attention instead on her Goop lifestyle brand.

In fact, aside from a vocal cameo as herself in 2022’s She Said, Gwynnie’s last big-screen role was in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame six years ago.

However, she is poised to return to the big screen later this year in Marty Supreme, and spoke to Vanity Fair about some of the changes to the film industry that she’s noticed since her time away.

Most notably, Gwyneth recalled working with an intimacy coordinator on her sex scenes with co-star Timothée Chalamet, which is something she’s admitted took some getting used to.

Timothée Chalamet stars alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme via Associated Press

“We have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot – a lot,” she explained, noting: “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed.”

She then recalled one incident when the intimacy coordinator asked if she was happy with a particular move, to which she responded: “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.”

And while Gwyneth shared her relief about certain changes in the movie industry in the wake of the #MeToo movement, she ultimately asked the set’s intimacy coordinator for a bit of breathing space.

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back’, ” she admitted.

“I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but… if someone is like, ’OK, and then he’s going to put his hand here’... I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

On filming her scenes with Timothée, who she hailed as “such a thinking man’s sex symbol”, she quipped: “I was like, ‘OK, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14’.”

While many prolific Hollywood A-listers have spoken in support of intimacy coordinators, Gwyneth isn’t the only star to prefer not working with them.

Recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison said she turned down the chance to work with an intimacy coordinator on Anora, while Toni Collette made a similar decision on her own past projects.