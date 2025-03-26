Gwyneth Paltrow And Meghan Markle React To 'Beef' Claims In Truly Epic Way

Gwyneth Paltrow via Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have teamed up to set the record straight about a supposed feud between them in a truly epic way.

The two lifestyle experts have been pitted against one another in the press and on social media for the past few weeks, ever since the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

With Love, Meghan coincided with the news that Meghan would be launching her own cooking and lifestyle brand, which sparked comparisons with the Oscar winner’s own popular lifestyle project, Goop.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail even reported on an alleged “breakfast war” between the two women, after they both posted videos on the same morning of themselves – you guessed it! – making breakfast in their own unique ways.

Meghan Markle Richard Shotwell via Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

However, they have now been quick to shut down the rumoured beef.

During one of her always-candid Instagram Q&As on Tuesday night, the former Marvel star was asked if she’s “comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have”.

“I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever” Gwyneth insisted.

She then turned the camera to reveal Meghan sitting at the table with her enjoying some pancakes, asking the former Suits actor: “Do you understand this?”

Meghan then replied with simply a shrug and a laugh.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down rumors of a beef. pic.twitter.com/D85OPeeqyV — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2025

During an interview with Vanity Fair published last week, Gwyneth claimed she’d not actually met Meghan and her husband Prince Harry yet, even though they are neighbours.

However, the Shakespeare In Love star was quick to show support to Meghan, claiming: “When there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”