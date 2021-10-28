Yep, Even Gwyneth Paltrow Gets The Giggles During Sex Talk Sometimes

Gwyneth Paltrow might sell vibrators, sex pills and orgasm candles on her Goop lifestyle website, but even she can get embarrassed by sex talk.
The actor got a serious case of the giggles when she appeared on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old star buried her head in her hands when host Jada Pinkett Smith got x-rated with a toy paddle and talked about using it to playfully spank someone on the bum.
“A little tap on the fanny never hurt anybody,” Jada said as she pulled out a paddle from the pile.
Clearly blushing, Gwyneth covered her face before being reduced to a fit of giggles.
There was also talk of female orgasms, sensation play, a vulva puppet and a whole host of household items the women could use in the bedroom.
Talk then turned to Gwyneth’s own sex life when Jada brought up how the actor had been “having some of the best sex these days.”
“But I’m a newlywed,” Gwyneth, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, replied. “So it’s cheating, you know, maybe a little bit.”
Last week, during an appearance on Ellen, host Ellen DeGeneres teased Gwyneth by pulling out one of the company’s vibrators.
“Can you show that on TV?” Gwyneth asked, prompting Ellen to wave it quickly one more time.
Ellen asked how Gwyneth’s son Moses, 15, “feels about things like this that you’re selling.”
The proud mother replied that she wanted to tell the host “the sweetest thing”.
She recalled: “A few months ago, he said, ‘Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators and then I realised like no, this is great. You’re making people feel not embarrassed to buy something and that’s great. You’re a feminist.’”
Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk above.