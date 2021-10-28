Yep, Even Gwyneth Paltrow Gets The Giggles During Sex Talk Sometimes

Gwyneth Paltrow might sell vibrators, sex pills and orgasm candles on her Goop lifestyle website, but even she can get embarrassed by sex talk.

The actor got a serious case of the giggles when she appeared on the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old star buried her head in her hands when host Jada Pinkett Smith got x-rated with a toy paddle and talked about using it to playfully spank someone on the bum.

“A little tap on the fanny never hurt anybody,” Jada said as she pulled out a paddle from the pile.

Clearly blushing, Gwyneth covered her face before being reduced to a fit of giggles.