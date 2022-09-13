Life

12 Simple Hacks To Save On Your Beauty Products So They Last Longer

These tips will help you eek out your fave products and get more bang for your beauty buck.

With a worsening cost of living crisis, we’re all trying to shopper a little smarter and spend a little less right now.

But for one reason or another, beauty products – from skincare to makeup – always seem to be pricey and, let’s be honest, kind of tricky to save on. Sigh.

While there are some great budget friendly beauty buys out there, if you’ve got your holy grail products you may (understandably) be hesitant to switch.

So, if you don’t fancy swapping to a cheaper brand but you’re keen to cut costs and save money, it’s worth knowing how to make your products last longer.

Like the idea of extending the shelf life of your favourite beauty buys? We’ve done a little digging and rounded up all the best hacks for making your go-to formulas go a little further.

1
Amazon
Use every last bit of your go-to lipsticks
Got a lipstick that's unusable? Use one of these tiny spatulas to scrape every last bit out, pop the formula into a microwave safe jug, and gently melt, before pouring into one of these handy lidded pots to set. For easy application, use the tip of your finger or a lipstick brush.
Get 15 from Amazon for £6.99
2
Amazon
Quickly revive dry eye makeup with saline
Noticed that your mascara has gone dry and gloopy? Or that your gel liner or cream eyeshadow seems rather flakey? All you need to do is squirt a few drops of saline into the formulas to refresh and revive them. These individual saline pods are ideal for this task.
Get 25 from Amazon for £8.49
3
Amazon
Loosen up a gloopy nail polish
Why do nail polishes go thick and impossible to apply? Sigh. To revive a thickened polish and make it last for longer, all you need are a couple of drops of nail polish thinner. This solution comes with a handy pipette to make the process as quick and easy as possible.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
4
Amazon
Revive smashed powders with rubbing alcohol
For fixing smashed eyeshadow pots to broken pressed powder or damaged blusher, rubbing alcohol is the answer. Add a few drops of rubbing alcohol to the broken product, press the piece back together (a kitchen towel and the back of a spoon works wonderfully for this), and leave it to re-set. (FYI, I've used this hack multiple times and it works like a dream.)
Get it from Amazon for £6.29
5
Amazon
Add a few drops of highlighter to your foundation
To make your foundation (or skin base of choice) go further and last longer, add a drop or two of a low-cost highlighting liquid to the formula before applying it to skin. This is one of my personal money-saving go-tos, and let me tell you, it makes my products last far longer (without compromising on quality), giving my skin the most gorgeous dewy glow.
Get it from Amazon for £3.40 (was £7.99)
6
Amazon
Use a tube squeezer to extract every last bit of product
Stop wasting the last of your favourite beauty products by using a squeezer key to extract every last bit. Whether it’s hand cream, facial scrub or foundation, this handy little tool can ensure that nothing is left behind and wasted.
Get it from Amazon for £2.97 (was £3.49)
7
Amazon
Prevent product wastage with a silicone sponge
Makeup sponges and brushes actually absorb a small amount of product, which means that your foundation and concealer won’t last as long as they could do. Swap to using a non-absorbing silicone makeup sponge (which blends makeup just as effectively) instead and your products will last a little longer and go a little further.
Get two from Amazon for £1.99
8
Amazon
Swap to solid products (for extended life)
Depending on the products that you use, you might find using solid products means your haircare products last for longer. This vegan, cruelty-free coconut and shea butter shampoo bar should (with the right care) out live its liquid counterpart by quite a few washes.
Get it from Amazon for £5.25 (was £7)
9
Amazon
Prevent your solid products getting soggy
If you fail to drain all the water away you run the risk of your bar going funny and not lasting as long. That's why these silicone soap savers are a total lifesaver. They ensure every last drop of water quickly drains away, so that solid beauty products don't end up going soft or soggy.
Get three from Amazon for £5.99
10
Amazon
Decant products into pump bottles to reduce waste
It's super easy to squirt out a little too much product, isn't it? That's where these BPA-free amber pump bottles come in handy. Fill them up with your go-to shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, or hand cream and reduce how much you're using each time.
Get two from Amazon for £21 (was £22)
11
Amazon
Use a storage drawer to keep products in the fridge
From foundation and night cream to nail varnish and SPF, products tend to last longer when kept out of direct sunlight and stored in a cool, dark place. Pop your favourite products in one of these trays and stash them in the fridge to extend their life further.
Get it from Amazon for £10.27 (was £11.58)
12
Amazon
Use a beauty spatula to scrape every last bit of product out
Stop wasting those last few drops of your go-to facial scrub, foundation or moisturiser. Instead, use one of these teeny tiny spatulas to scoop every last bit out.
Get two from Amazon for £3.99
