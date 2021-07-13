The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Shares First Look At Herself In Character As Filming Wraps

Halle Bailey has marked the end of filming Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid remake with what appears to be a first-look snap at herself in character as Ariel. Last year, it was announced that the Grammy-nominated star would be taking the lead role in Disney’s latest live-action remake, with Jonah Hauer-King appearing as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy playing the iconic villain, Ursula. On Monday evening, Halle posted an update on her Instagram page, revealing that filming on the project was now complete. Alongside a picture of herself in the ocean, she reflected on the journey to becoming Ariel, writing: “And just like that… that’s a wrap. After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21… we have finally made it.”

Halle continued: “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory… it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end. “This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be.” Praising her co-stars, she said Jonah Hauer-King “will be my friend for infinite lifetimes” and hailed Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem (King Triton), Awkwafina (Scuttle) and Daveed Diggs (Sebastian) as “legends” and “masters of their craft”. “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love (plus blood sweat and tears),” she added.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Halle Bailey at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019