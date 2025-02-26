Halle Berry Has The Perfect Response To Her Biggest Dating 'Flaw'

Halle Berry pictured after the 2023 Oscars Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Halle Berry is not here for your catty dating criticism.

The Monster’s Ball actor appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday and opened up about her boyfriend, Van Hunt, as well as some of the disparaging relationship chatter she’s caught over the years.

“It’s hard in these streets,” the Oscar winner told the host. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man’. Who says I want to keep a man?”

“I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?” she explained.

“So, when you find that you make a mistake, we all make mistakes, we have a right to say, ‘Oh God, this was a mistake, let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”

Halle, who began dating her current partner in 2020, has been married and divorced three times over the years. The actor shares a daughter, 16-year-old Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubry. She also has a son, 10-year-old Maceo, with fellow actor Olivier Martinez.

But despite the painful process of splitting, she knows she made the right call each time.

“We all know as mothers, sometimes we have to make those hard decisions,” she said in a discussion with Today last September.

