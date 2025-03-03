Halle Berry Plants Payback Kiss On Adrien Brody In Front Of His Girlfriend At Oscars

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who was the most stunning and reflective of them all? Why, that would be none other than the incomparable Halle Berry at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The actor dazzled in a form-fitting, strapless custom Christian Siriano gown that featured cut-out mirror details and sheer side panels glittering with crystals. A gown that could give diamonds a run for their money!

Halle Berry sparkles at the 97th Oscars held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

Halle set social media ablaze with her reflective masterpiece. On X, formerly Twitter, one user called the actor “effortlessly stunning.”

E! News was equally enamoured by the outfit and wrote they “never want to let go of this stunning” number.

But the red carpet wasn’t all about fashion; it was a reunion of sorts. Berry and actor Adrien Brody had a moment 20-plus years in the making. In 2003, Brody shocked Berry with a kiss after she presented him with his award for Best Actor for his role in The Pianist.

Berry wore a custom Christian Siriano gown. Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

“I’ve been dying to pay him back for 22 years,” Berry said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. And on Sunday, Berry got her sweet revenge, with Brody’s partner, Georgina Chapman, cheering them on.

The actor, who made history as the first and only Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, for “Monster’s Ball” in 2001, is not up for any awards this year but was scheduled to be a presenter during the broadcast.