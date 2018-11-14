Children's Play Centre Facing Council Closure After Noise Complaints From Neighbours

A play centre and cafe is set to close after getting repeated noise complaints from businesses below it. Little Play Town in Odiham, Hampshire, initially received a complaint about noise a year ago, and solutions to reduce this noise have failed. Hart District Council has reportedly said this is due to “poor quality flooring”. Virna Browne, who owns the centre, told the BBC: “As we can’t fix it, the landlord is evicting us.” The play centre is an educational role-play facility for children aged seven and under, set up to allow kids to pretend to work in different professions.

Browne explained in the past year they have been trying to rectify the problems that their below neighbours have had with noise. She added that she wouldn’t have signed the lease on the building if she knew it would provide such issues. The council refused to soundproof the premises because of a lack of detail provided about the impact on the structure of the building, according to The Times. The matter came to a head recently when a complaint was made during a party planned for children with disabilities. Browne said closing the centre means 10 staff members will lose their job. On 12 November, the centre wrote on Facebook: “We are so sad to say that Little Play Town is being closed down by the council. We would like to thank every adult, baby and child that came to Little Play Town. I’ve loved seeing your reaction when you come in. All the wows! And the smiles, all the fun, the learning and the experiences that the kids and adults had.”