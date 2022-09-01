14 Handy Home Hacks If Your Dining Table Doubles Up As Your Desk

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Is it just me, or does anyone else also spend the majority of their work video calls trying to hide the haphazard nature of their WFH set-up? Truth be told, while my colleagues dial in from their home offices or designated work desks, I’m spending the two minutes before the meeting clearing clutter off the table, creating a makeshift laptop stand out of cookbooks, and desperately digging around in my bag for a pen.
With no space for a desk, I make do with my dining table (don’t imagine a grand mahogany masterpiece — I’m talking about one of those classic square four-seater IKEA tables). It’s not ideal, so I’ve decided to do something about it!
If, like me, you’re fed up with the dining-table-cum-desk leaving you with a massive amount of setting up to do each morning, a severe lack of permanent office storage, and a sore back from sitting all day at an uncomfortable chair, then these hacks should help.