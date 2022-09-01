Life

14 Handy Home Hacks If Your Dining Table Doubles Up As Your Desk

Tips and tricks for those of us who haven’t been blessed with a WFH desk.

Give your dining table a multi-functional makeover with these brilliant buys

Is it just me, or does anyone else also spend the majority of their work video calls trying to hide the haphazard nature of their WFH set-up? Truth be told, while my colleagues dial in from their home offices or designated work desks, I’m spending the two minutes before the meeting clearing clutter off the table, creating a makeshift laptop stand out of cookbooks, and desperately digging around in my bag for a pen.

With no space for a desk, I make do with my dining table (don’t imagine a grand mahogany masterpiece — I’m talking about one of those classic square four-seater IKEA tables). It’s not ideal, so I’ve decided to do something about it!

If, like me, you’re fed up with the dining-table-cum-desk leaving you with a massive amount of setting up to do each morning, a severe lack of permanent office storage, and a sore back from sitting all day at an uncomfortable chair, then these hacks should help.

1
Amazon
Pick desk organisers that are portable and easy to pack away
If your dining table is doubling up as your desk, then your pens and post-it notes probably don’t have a permanent home. Easy to stack and carry around, these small caddies offer the perfect solution — and are compact enough to be placed on a shelf or in a cupboard when you’re not using them.
Get them from Amazon for £14.30
2
John Lewis & Partners
Make a standard chair into a supportive one fit for your 9-5
Anyone else guilty of slouching so much they end up with a sore back? A total game-changer, this clever memory foam cushion has been designed to help support your lumbar muscles and keep your spine in the right position. It’s got great reviews and has an elasticated strap that fits easily over the back of most chairs.
Get it from John Lewis & Partners for £20
3
Amazon
Ensure your laptop and monitor are at the right height
This stand has enough space to raise both a laptop and a monitor, and also provides additional hidden storage underneath. It has non-slip feet, can be swivelled into different angled positions, and won’t look out of place if you decided to leave it on the table permanently.
Get it from Amazon for £28.99
4
Etsy
Or pick a converter that’ll turn your dining table into a standing desk
I’m the kind of person who likes to move around a lot when they work, so this may have to be my next dining table addition. Designed to sit on top of any table, you can use it sitting down — or simply move the plywood shelves to turn it into the perfect semi-permanent standing desk. Best of all, it’s super quick to assemble and can be easily stored flat when not in use.
Get it from Etsy for £110
5
Amazon
Use hidden trays to keep your cables tidy
As long as you’re okay with screwing it into the underside, then this wire cable organiser will work for any style of table. Just screw it into the desired position, and use it to keep all your cables tucked away — so there’s no danger of anyone tripping.
Get them from Amazon for £20.99
6
Dunelm
Store all work stuff away in this chic slimline box
I’m so obsessed with this storage box that I’ve actually ordered myself one! Small yet spacious, it’ll tuck away nicely under my table, and will make the perfect place for quickly packing away my laptop, accessories, and notebooks, at the end of each day.
Get it from Dunelm for £25
7
Amazon
Attach self-adhesive drawers to your table for storing notebooks
If you’re working from your dining table, then (like me) you probably find it really annoying having no fixed space for storing your stationery and work stuff. The perfect solution, these self-adhesive drawers attach to the underside of your table with just double-sided tape, and are great for storing your office essentials.
Get them from Amazon for £16.59
8
Amazon
Or pick stackable desktop drawers that’ll look stylish on a shelf
But if your table doesn’t have a flat edge, then attaching drawers probably won’t work. Instead, get yourself some stylish stackable drawers like these. You can keep them on your dining table during the day and simply display on a shelf or sideboard when not in use.
Get them from Amazon for £18.99
9
Argos
Use a clip-on ring light to ensure you’re always visible on video calls
As we head towards the autumn and winter months, making sure we’re still well-lit on our video calls is key. So rather than moving a desk lamp on and off your dining table, get yourself one of these amazing clip-on LED lights. It’s dimmable, has three different light settings, and I have found that I can easily clip mine on to my monitor or table edge.
Get it from Argos for £15
10
Amazon
Lay down a desk pad to protect your table from scratches and spills
This durable desk pad will not only protect your dining table from laptop scuffs and pen stains, but it will also help you quickly transform your table into a professional-looking office space. Super versatile, it comes in three different sizes, and a range of pretty colours.
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
11
B&Q
Swap out standard dining chairs for some that are more supportive
If I’d have known back in 2019 when I chose my dining chairs that I’d end up sitting in them for hours at a time, I definitely would have picked a comfier set. Complete with armrests, backrests, and sponge padding for maximum comfort, this pair of chairs are far better suited to the WFH way of life.
Get them from B&Q for £109.99
12
Made
Or choose an accent chair that can also double as your daytime seat
Without a desk to tuck it under, a wheeled office chair will undoubtedly look out of place in your abode. So, pick one without wheels that can double as an accent chair when you’re not using it for work. Placed in the corner of a room, this plush yellow office chair with gorgeous walnut legs will make a sunshine statement in any space.
Get it from Made for £250
13
Amazon
Opt for wireless laptop accessories wherever possible
Having a wireless keyboard and mouse will massively shorten the time it takes you to get your work space set up in the mornings. Boasting full compatibility with Mac, iOS, Android, Windows 7/8/10 — as well as a really long battery life — this affordable pair is well worth a purchase.
Get them from Amazon for £31.44
14
Amazon
Minimise aches and pains with an under desk foot rest
Great for those with shorter legs — as well as anyone who’s particularly susceptible to back pain — this ergonomic foot rest will ensure your feet are at a comfortable height while you work. For a great ankle stretch, flip it over and use it as a rocker.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
