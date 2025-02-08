Harrison Ford Has Some 'S**t' To Say About An Iconic Character's Final Appearance

Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures

Screen icon Harrison Ford is opening up about the box office disappointment of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth and final film in the beloved franchise.

“Shit happens,” he told WSJ Magazine.

But he doesn’t regret making the movie.

“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell,” the screen legend said. “When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened.”

He added: “I’m still happy I made that movie.”

In a video accompanying the WSJ article, he said he had a “fierce desire” to return to the character as an older man.

Harrison Ford arrives at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny in 2023 via Associated Press

“He’s not especially admired,” he said of Indy when we meet him at the start of the film.

“To see him diminished, to see him suffer the consequences of the life that he had led in a rather serious way. He’s tired of teaching. He’s down on his luck. He hasn’t had an adventure for a long time, that’s a great place to start.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and 87% from the audience.