Harrison Ford Makes Very Honest Admission About Signing Up For The MCU

Harrison Ford at a photo call for Captain America: Brave New World via Associated Press

This article contains minor spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World.

Harrison Ford has opened up about his new penchant for saying yes to projects without actually looking at a script.

The Hollywood octogenarian has had an especially jam-packed few years, which have included prominent roles in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, the Western drama 1923 and, of course, the reboot of the Indiana Jones franchise.

For both of his TV ventures, Harrison has spoken in the past about how he signed on without ever reading a script, based solely on the reputation of their creators.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, he revealed this approach extended to his role in the Marvel franchise.

“Again, no script,” he told the US outlet. “Why not? I saw enough Marvels to see actors that I admired having a good time.”

Harrison joined the MCU in 2022, taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, and will make his Marvel debut in Captain America: Brave New World when it hits cinemas next month.

Because of signing on without reading a script, Harrison admitted that it came as a bit of a surprise when more of his character’s connection to another Marvel property was revealed at the end of the film, when Thunderbolt is revealed to be the Red Hulk.

Harrison Ford's character is revealed to be the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World Marvel

“It’s like life,” the Star Wars actor quipped. “You only get so far in the kit until the last page of the instructions is missing.”

Later this year, Harrison is expected to reprise the role in another Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, which features an all-star cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.