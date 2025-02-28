Harrison Ford Makes Very Blunt Admission About Filming His Latest Marvel Role

Harrison Ford via Associated Press

Harrison Ford cut right to the chase when he was asked about how he got through certain parts of his recent Marvel shoot.

The Star Wars legend can currently be seen in action in the new Captain America movie Brave New World, playing Thaddeus Ross, the fictional US president who was previously portrayed in the MCU by the late William Hurt.

His character’s most memorable scene sees him turning into the Red Hulk, which was achieved through the use of CGI, with which the Marvel movies have become synonymous.

Yes, Harrison Ford is in there somewhere Marvel

During an interview with MTV earlier this month, Harrison was asked how “easily” he was able to shut out feeling like an “idiot” or “insane human being” while filming the footage required to turn him into the Red Hulk, prompting a rather blunt answer.

“I don’t want to break your bubble or anything, but that’s what the money is for,” he whispered.

“To silence that part of your brain?” MTV’s interviewer replied, to which Harrison said: “Gone! Gone!”

When the reporter quipped that it was “like magic”, Harrison added: “It’s not magic. It’s commerce. Which is not to say that I’ll take money for anything. I want to make sure that the trip I’m on is one that an audience will follow, and want to follow, and something that they’ll want to allow me to be involved in.”

In a separate interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Harrison also made it clear that the process of transforming into the Red Hulk wasn’t one he lost a lot of sleep over.

“Honestly, I don’t remember [that day on set],” he admitted.

“They said, ‘this is the scene in which you turn into the Red Hulk’. I said, ‘OK. Where do I go, what do I do?’. And they said, ‘you know, you turn into the Red Hulk’. I said, ’yeah, but what do I do?’. ‘You turn into the Red Hulk’. ‘Oh. OK’. And I turned into the Red Hulk and they said ‘OK’. ‘Can I do it again?’. ‘Oh no, that was fine’.

“So, it was an amusing day at the office,” he concluded.

Harrison Ford talks about how he turned into the Red Hulk in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. pic.twitter.com/ve2EW7RsBA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 15, 2025

Harrison previously claimed he signed up for Captain America without ever actually reading a script, based solely on fellow actors’ anecdotes about working with Marvel.