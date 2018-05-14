The Harry And Meghan Lifetime Movie Has Aired In The US And People Didn't Actually Hate It

When it was announced Lifetime was making a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance, we all scoffed and rolled our eyes - but it turns out it rather impressed everyone. Sure, producers may have used some a lot of artistic license, but after it aired in the US on Sunday (14 May), it actually received a surprising amount of praise on social media.

Lifetime

Airing just six days, before the couple are set to tie the knot for real, ‘Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance’ took a closer look at how first they fell in love, with Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser (who you may recognise from ‘Victoria’) taking on the royal roles. First off, many were astounded by the likeness between Parisa and Meghan:

what are the odds that lifetime would be able to find an actress who a) looks exactly like meghan markle and b) is fucking amazing #aroyalromance — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 14, 2018

The Meghan actress is spot on with voice and mannerisms #ARoyalRomance — Kathryn (@KWeathersB1) May 14, 2018

The actress playing Meghan Markle is spot on. She even sounds just like her. And we know that because we’ve heard Meghan before. Bravo. #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/kCsJYnMvtN — Simone Scott (@Simone_Scott) May 14, 2018

Can we please discuss hOW AMAZING THE ACTRESS THAT PLAYED MEGHAN MARKLE IS THATS THE BEST CASTING I HAVE EVER SEEN #ARoyalRomance — Sarah (@MissSarahLouise) May 14, 2018

The actress playing Meghan Markle in this @LifetimeMovies movie is her real-life doppelganger! #harryandmeghan — Jeanette Grdina (@greeneyegemini1) May 14, 2018

Many were impressed that it tackled some of the tougher issues, including the racism Meghan has faced:

This deeply emotional scene about Meghan’s mother is a real thing. She wrote an essay about it in relation to her racial identity, and I’m glad they included it. #ARoyalRomance — c.valentine (@deadpandolores) May 14, 2018

They really pulled no punches about the racism she faced. I'm glad they didn't sugar coat this movie. Lifetime surprised me. — Couch Bae (@Legallycam225) May 14, 2018

Harry calling out racism left and right #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/mlzOxw4WSL — Kyle Oswalt (@KyleO333) May 14, 2018

The racism is very real and the fact they’re not hesitating to show it is amazing. CALL EM OUT ON IT!!!!! #HarryAndMeghan #ARoyalRomance — Ariyana (@selenasmodel) May 14, 2018

Good on @lifetimetv for taking on racism in the states and the UK #ARoyalRomance — 🥂💍💃🏾🐍❄️ (@serial_eyes) May 14, 2018

They did their best to try and recreate the details of their relationship we do know about, including the roast chicken engagement dinner...

I knew the engagement was coming but awww... so sweet. 😭😭😭 #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/mrto7C315i — magnolia darjeeling (@magnoliadarjeel) May 14, 2018

They put the engagement chicken in. lol #ARoyalRomance — N🦇laChick (@TheNolaChick) May 14, 2018

... and Harry’s letter to the press asking them to back off Meghan

Harry gettin that statement whipped up #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/rtzjo5TgJo — Erin KM (@ErinKM23) May 14, 2018

Here’s the statement Harry put out for those who are debating the authenticity of the turmoil that was created. #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/w8lAJMlJjl — Mz Sax (@mzsax14) May 14, 2018

Awww Harry’s statement. That was so romantic. #ARoyalRomance — Crimson v. Clover (@pxincessofcolor) May 14, 2018

Remembering that statement that Prince Harry released 👌🏾✨💫#ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/Ox0JGikwIz — Jessica (@leon_noel24) May 14, 2018

They even shoehorned in this brilliant line from Meghan’s 2016 Elle essay into the dialogue:

"Glass ceilings not glass slippers" is one of many lines that I hope the writers wrote and then heartily applauded themselves. #ARoyalRomance — Elizabeth Holmes (@EHolmes) May 14, 2018

“As future princess Markle herself wrote in a 2016 Elle UK essay, she wants to “focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings.””https://t.co/QPhykO0C2A — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) May 14, 2018

Even the much talked about sex scenes were not as bad as most had anticipated - even though there was rather a lot of them:

The Palace had no reason to worry about these sex scenes. It's all a blur (literally). #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/RR0vMBk6qX — Elizabeth Holmes (@EHolmes) May 14, 2018

And now we’ve got the slow motion, instagram filter makeup sex. #ARoyalRomance #HarryAndMeghan — That Nerd Couple (@ThatNerdCouple) May 14, 2018

Watching #ARoyalRomance with @ClaireEFallon and honestly the palace might not be looking forward to this sex scene but I am — Laura Hankin (@LauraHankin) May 14, 2018

Seriously all these 2 do is have sex #ARoyalRomance #HarryAndMeghan — CervezaJen™ (@itsjenwbitches) May 14, 2018

However, the depiction of William and Kate fared less well with the public:

So was it a deliberate choice to make William & Kate as stodgy, old, & unattractive as possible? #ARoyalRomance — Lisa Packer (@doddspodge) May 14, 2018

William and Kate watching the way they are being portrayed in this movie.....#ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/N6PCfdJgK5 — Mandy (@SF49ERS1946) May 14, 2018

Why are they making Kate and Will seem so cold? Did the creators have some hate towards them? Kate is wonderful and there is no need to put her down in order to put Meghan on a pedestal. #ARoyalRomance — Madison McLean (@madison_mmclean) May 14, 2018

While Meghan and Harry have kept their relationship largely private, Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli - who wrote the TV movie - have insisted they didn’t stray too far from Harry and Meghan’s real story. “There was so much drama in the real story, we didn’t have to make a lot up,” Terrance said (via Los Angeles Times). “It almost feels like we cheated in a way.” Executive producer Michele Weiss added: “There were plenty of lawyers who looked over everything… and we cleared.” While it isn’t yet known what the couple make of the movie (and we seriously doubt we ever will), the palace were said to be concerned about it. Director Menhaj Huda told Vanity Fair: “What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously worried about the sex scene. My wife’s best friend has been dating the press secretary of the palace.” You can catch ‘Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance’ on UK screens on Monday at 9pm on Lifetime, available on Virgin and Sky. Watch the trailer below...