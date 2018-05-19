When Prince Harry slips a wedding band on Meghan Markle’s finger later today, the couple will add to a royal tradition which stretches back 95 years to the wedding of Harry’s great-grandparents.
Kensington Palace announced this morning that Meghan’s ring had been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold gifted to her by the Queen.
Welsh gold has been favoured by the monarchy for their wedding bands since the nuptials of the future King George VI married Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1923 when the couple were gifted gold from Clogau St David’s mine in Wales.
Gold from the same nugget was then used to create the wedding bands of the Queen, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Princess Diana. While officials refused to confirm whether Kate Middleton’s ring came from the same source, both she and the Duchess of Cornwall wear wedding bands made from Welsh gold.
Meghan’s band has been created by Cleave and Company, the same firm which created her engagement ring in 2017.
They were also tasked with making Prince Harry’s ring, which the Palace confirmed this morning will be a platinum band with a textured finish. The 33-year-old’s decision to wear a wedding ring is out of line with his father and brother, neither of whom wear one.
Both of the rings will be carried to St George’s Chapel by Prince William, who has taken on the role of best man for his younger brother’s wedding.
However, any avid royalists looking for a copycat ring from Cleave and Company will be disappointed - with the business having already vowed never to make a replica of Meghan’s engagement ring, it’s likely the same rule will apply for the couple’s wedding bands.