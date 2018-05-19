When Prince Harry slips a wedding band on Meghan Markle’s finger later today, the couple will add to a royal tradition which stretches back 95 years to the wedding of Harry’s great-grandparents.

Kensington Palace announced this morning that Meghan’s ring had been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold gifted to her by the Queen.

Welsh gold has been favoured by the monarchy for their wedding bands since the nuptials of the future King George VI married Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1923 when the couple were gifted gold from Clogau St David’s mine in Wales.