Robbie Coltrane in character as Hagrid Rights Managed/WARNER BROS

Cast members from the Harry Potter film series have been paying their respects to Robbie Coltrane, following his death at the age of 72.

Fans of the Wizarding World series will best remember Robbie for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid, the loveable Hogwarts groundskeeper, in all eight Harry Potter films.

Following the news of the Scottish actor’s death, a number of his co-stars from the franchise have been paying tribute, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who first began working with Robbie when he was just 11 yearS old.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Daniel said in a statement issued to the PA news agency.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Robbie Coltrane with Daniel Radcliffe at the New York premiere of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001 Evan Agostini via Getty Images

He added: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson – who portrayed Hermione Granger in the films – also shared her memories of working with the late actor.

She said: “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Watson wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of the two of them.

“His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Robbie Coltrane with co-stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in 2002 Dave Benett via Getty Images

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” Emma continued.

“Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.

“There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

A number of other Harry Potter cast members, as well as author JK Rowling, have also been paying tribute to Robbie on social media:

One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/eQA5v1YCm8 — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) October 14, 2022

He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) October 14, 2022

Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. "Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car"! Robbie Coleraine when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) October 14, 2022

I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.x pic.twitter.com/NGT644dA7K — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2022

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

As well as his portrayal of Hagrid, Robbie’s on-screen credits included the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, Van Helsing and Disney’s Brave.

He also received a string of TV Bafta nominations for his performances in Tutti Frutti, National Treasure and Cracker, the latter of which he won.

In 2006, Robbie was awarded an OBE for services to drama in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours List.