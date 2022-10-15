Cast members from the Harry Potter film series have been paying their respects to Robbie Coltrane, following his death at the age of 72.
Fans of the Wizarding World series will best remember Robbie for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid, the loveable Hogwarts groundskeeper, in all eight Harry Potter films.
Following the news of the Scottish actor’s death, a number of his co-stars from the franchise have been paying tribute, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who first began working with Robbie when he was just 11 yearS old.
“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Daniel said in a statement issued to the PA news agency.
“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
He added: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Emma Watson – who portrayed Hermione Granger in the films – also shared her memories of working with the late actor.
She said: “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Watson wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of the two of them.
“His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”
“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory,” Emma continued.
“Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.
“There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”
A number of other Harry Potter cast members, as well as author JK Rowling, have also been paying tribute to Robbie on social media:
As well as his portrayal of Hagrid, Robbie’s on-screen credits included the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough, Van Helsing and Disney’s Brave.
He also received a string of TV Bafta nominations for his performances in Tutti Frutti, National Treasure and Cracker, the latter of which he won.
In 2006, Robbie was awarded an OBE for services to drama in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours List.