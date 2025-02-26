John Lithgow at the SAG Awards last week via Associated Press

John Lithgow has revealed that he has accepted a role in the upcoming TV adaptation of the Harry Potter books.

After weeks of speculation, the Conclave star has confirmed he’ll play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the new series.

Advertisement

Speaking to ScreenRant, he admitted that taking on the iconic character was “not an easy decision”.

“It came as a total surprise to me, I just got the phone call at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film,” the Oscar nominee explained. “And it was not an easy decision, because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid.

“But I’m very excited, some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter.”

John added that the thought of staying with the show for seven seasons was “why it’s been such a hard decision”, remarking: “I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party. But I’ve said yes.”

EXCLUSIVE: John Lithgow confirms to ScreenRant he will play Dumbledore in the #HarryPotter TV show. ⚡



"You got a lot of books back there... I'm curious if you have any Harry Potter books back there?" pic.twitter.com/XLCMQJInN4 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

However, the news hasn’t been well-received by everyone, largely down to the fact that the new Harry Potter series will feature heavy input from JK Rowling, whose commentary on the transgender community – which has included repeated instances of misgendering trans public figures – has made her a divisive figure in recent years.

JK Rowling in 2018 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Since the news of John’s casting was made public, many have voiced their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) about him getting involved with the project, particularly as someone who has previously advocated for the LGBTQ+ community, and was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of a trans character in The World According To Garp.

An open letter published in Book Riot, which urged the actor to reconsider the role, has also been widely shared in the last 24 hours…

Advertisement

I love John Lithgow and I really hope he's just super unaware of all the J.K. stuff. — Ross Ward (@RossJWard) February 25, 2025

I didn’t think it was possible to be mad at John Lithgow — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 25, 2025

I love John Lithgow... 3rd Rock from the Sun was a foundational show for me. This is such a disappointment that he would sign onto this project https://t.co/TwXhX4y9ZN — Tanner Bissonette (@TannerB505) February 26, 2025

Advertisement

John Lithgow making a name for himself playing a trans woman character only to take the JK Rowling check at the end of his career is so fucking annoying — Drew Burnett Gregory (@draw_gregory) February 25, 2025

When I said we need John Lithgow in more things didn’t realize that was a monkey’s paw scenario https://t.co/cUIgENrxXX — Arthouse Shawn Levy (@firagawalkwthme) February 25, 2025

I do think John Lithgow is too good to play reheated Dumbledore for TV but he clearly doesn't think so and maybe I shouldn't think so either — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

HuffPost UK has contacted John Lithgow’s team for comment.

Towards the end of last year, US broadcaster HBO – which is producing the Harry Potter series, with one season devoted to each novel – defended JK Rowling’s involvement in the project.

“We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” they told Variety.

“JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Advertisement