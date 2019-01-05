'Harry Potter' Fans Horrified By Grim Pottermore Tweet About Hogwarts Plumbing

Any ‘Harry Potter’ fan knows that author JK Rowling is not above adding small (and, quite often, unnecessary) details and tidbits to the series’ back story, even 12 years on from the publication of the last novel. However, a rather grim fact about the early days of Hogwarts has left fans has now been revealed, leaving fans reeling.

A post by Pottermore, the digital publishing site founded and owned by JK Rowling, in honour of National Trivia Day revealed: “Hogwarts didn’t always have bathrooms. “Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence.”

Hogwarts didn't always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

A second post one hour later added that when plumbing did eventually come to Hogwarts – which we’re sure was a huge relief for both the professors and students – it almost led to the discovery of the Chamber Of Secrets, which was accessed by Harry in a disused bathroom in the second book.

What about the Chamber of Secrets, you ask? The new plumbing almost revealed the Chamber's entrance - find out more here: https://t.co/SarSDGGrRs — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

Many fans immediately saw some flaws with this plan, though…

Vanishing is taught in year 4 so what did they do with younger students/childs? 🤔 — Felice 💙 (@RiceChii) January 4, 2019

Never forget that wizards used to casually shit their pants at Hogwarts before finally condescending to adopt Muggle toilets https://t.co/vxzCu8rjlb — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 4, 2019

Omg that no underage magic. Being 16 like “mom, I pooped again come clean me up” I just CANT. — Jenifer 🔮🎀 (@xsupernova_girl) January 4, 2019

I refuse to accept this as canon. Medieval castles had toilets. It was a hole in the wall with a piece of wood over it with a hole cut in it. The waste would fall down into a room that a servant would shovel out. I 100% believe Hogwarts had bathrooms and this is what they had. — Mychal Sanders 💙 (@MyaWritesThings) January 4, 2019

if vanishing is only taught at hogwarts in yr 4 were there like designated poop vanishers? how do 1-3 yr wizards vanish their poop?? and if you can retrieve vanished objects, does that mean centuries of accumulated wizard poop are out there somewhere??? — ✨✨✨ (@rnonymously) January 4, 2019

You know, most of the time I'll proudly admit im a #potterhead... And then sometimes jk pulls some bullshit like "hogwarts staff and students had to shit themselves bc they didn't know what the fuck a bathroom was" and I want to literally burn all my merch....#hp #HarryPotter — Lydia ✨ (@azkabqnn) January 4, 2019

good news folks: there's a summonable sewage pile of hogwarts excrement floating somewhere in the magical vortex pic.twitter.com/Ugo0SuP5CT — ✍️ (@neonacropolis) January 5, 2019

jk rowling: *spinning roulette wheel* wizards used to.. *spins the wheel again* shit themselves https://t.co/vXEDOqRrTc — 🌱 (@caracompass) January 4, 2019

Harry Potter fans, in the fetal position on the floor, hands over our ears: please stop, please, we loved this once



JKR: https://t.co/wvaGtDurnh — Ginny Di @ 2019 🥂 (@itsginnydi) January 4, 2019

Voldemort was right. Hogwarts deserved to burn. https://t.co/kLHrP4dT0G — Daniel Hardcastle (@DanNerdCubed) January 4, 2019

What’s more, though, is the fact that this fact was first documented as far back as 2016 (in JK Rowling’s ’Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide’), but it’s a piece of wizard history the folks at Pottermore are so proud of, they feel it bears repeating. And yeah, it’s definitely something we could have gone the rest of our lives without knowing.

