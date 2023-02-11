Harry Styles' Brits Red Carpet Look Was Unmistakably Harry

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

While many millennials are currently in denial about the resurgence of the peplum trend – which was all the rage in the early 2010s – Harry jumped aboard the bandwagon as he arrived London’s O2 Arena.

The As It Was singer, who is co-leading this year’s nominees, posed for photographs wearing a black peplum trouser suit as he walked the red carpet.

Never one to keep things low key, Harry also accessorised the outfit with a giant black flower worn around his neck, which covered half of his face.

Harry is embracing the return of the peplum Mike Marsland via Getty Images

The ceremony could prove to be another big night for Harry, who is leading the way with four nominations alongside indie duo Wet Leg.

He received nods in the Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Best British Pop/RnB Act and British Song Of The Year categories.

In addition to his four nominations, Harry is also one of the artists taking to the stage to perform during the ceremony.

Earlier this month, Harry had a big night at the Grammy Awards in the US, where he was the surprise winner of the coveted Album Of The Year prize for his third solo record Harry’s House.

He beat Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Coldplay and ABBA to the prize, despite Beyoncé’s Renaissance being a firm favourite ahead of the ceremony.

Despite winning four Grammys off the back of her chart-topping album – which also elevated her to becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history – the Album Of The Year prize eluded her for the fourth time in her career.

