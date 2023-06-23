Harry Styles Pauses Show So Pregnant Woman Can Pee And Not Miss A Song

Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman in November. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Harry Styles was reportedly very gracious to a fan at a recent concert (and might have just inspired a thousand copycats).

A TikTok video shows the “Sign of the Times” singer pausing his concert in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday night so a pregnant woman named Sian could use the bathroom and not miss a song. Once she got back, Styles helped her choose a name for her baby, according to People.

Advertisement

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?” Styles says on stage in the TikTok.

After some initial hesitation, the former One Direction member says: “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it? The mystery child! What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

But Styles needed a bit more intel from Sian before offering name suggestions. As he began to ask a few questions about the baby and her pregnancy, it seems Sian wanted to get closer to the stage to communicate with him more clearly.

Advertisement

“Oh, you’re coming to the front?” Styles said with an amusingly suspicious facial expression. “If you’re not pregnant, this is the greatest move I’ve ever seen.”

After Styles provided fans with a solid grift to score better concert seats (his next show is Saturday in Werchter, Belgium ― let’s see how many costume shops sell out of fake pregnancy bellies there), Sian evidently informed the singer that she had to “wee.”

This is when Styles offered to pause the show so she could use the restroom.

“Do you know what, I’m going to do this one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he said. “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

Styles performs as his fans try to get his attention with homemade signs at a Chicago show in October. Chicago Tribune via Getty Images

The video ends before viewers can see whether Styles really did wait. HuffPost has reached out to Styles for clarification, but did not immediately receive a response.

Advertisement

But according to People, while Sian was using the facilities, the Two Ghosts singer did indeed wait and entertained the audience by reading their signs and chatting. When Sian returned, he cheered for her, and she listed four names she was trying to choose between ― Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

Styles asked his audience to vote on the best name based on cheers, and Caleb was the winner.

Styles has earned a reputation for being very interactive with his fans at his shows.

In 2021 and 2022, he helped fans come out as gay during his concerts. He also paused a show in 2022 to give one of his fans some pretty solid dating advice.