This Is Why Harry Styles Was 'Devastated' By This SNL Comedian's Impersonation Of Him

Saturday Night Live comic Chloe Fineman was a viral sensation thanks to her celebrity impersonations before she was even cast on the long-running sketch comedy show.

However, it seems there’s one star she’s never quite been able to nail.

On the red carpet of the SNL 50th anniversary celebration over the weekend, Chloe began her interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg by delivering an impression of the Chicken Shop Date host.

“It’s like I’m looking in the mirror right now,” Amelia responded, before asking the comic if there was “an impersonation that you can’t crack”.

“You just now,” Chloe quipped, before recalling that one SNL host was a little disappointed when she tried to impersonate him.

She admitted: “[My] Harry Styles is really bad. I did it [for him when] he was at the table, and he was so devastated by how bad it was.”

Chloe then slipped into her impersonation of the former One Direction singer and… yeah, we can kind of see where he’s coming from, to be honest.

Watch Chloe’s interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg at around the 18:43 mark in the video below:

Harry performed double duty as SNL host and musical guest back in 2019, to promote his second album Fine Line.

At the time, he received praise for his performances in the comedy sketches, with one in particular – in which he played the social media manager for the frozen dessert company Sara Lee – going viral on social media.

Chloe previously showed off her impression of Harry back in 2022, and we’re going to be honest, it’s not one that appears to have especially improved with time.