Harry Styles Transforms Into Bearded Merman In Music For A Sushi Restaurant Video

For someone who passed on a role in the upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid” movie, Harry Styles sure wants to be part of that world.

The next best thing, naturally, is starring as half-man, half-squid in the music video for Music For A Sushi Restaurant the latest single off his chart-topping third solo album, Harry’s House.

The delightfully unhinged visuals begin with a group of fishermen finding a glistening and, notably, bearded Styles washed ashore with his legs replaced with squid-like tentacles.

Before long, he’s delivered to ― you guessed it ― a sushi restaurant, where he nervously watches other seafood meet a well-seasoned end. Harry, however, is able to temporarily cheat death by becoming a singer at the establishment, where the cooks are tasked with tending to his every need.

Yes, that includes gently washing his tentacles (are they hiring?) and doing his nails.

But, ultimately, he’s unable to avoid his destiny ― he’s sliced and diced into a tempura-crusted delicacy.

Harry in the video for Music For A Sushi Restaurant YouTube

The video is the third Harry has released from his album, following Late Night Talking and As It Was.

Harry previously spoke with NPR about the meaning behind the new single’s oddly specific title.

“I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album,” he said. “I was like, ‘This is really strange music for a sushi restaurant.’ And then I was like — oh that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just said on Music For A Sushi Restaurant.”

Naturally, the Music For A Sushi Restaurant video has drawn a passionate response from Harry’s fanbase, who happily ate it up.

I just watched the music for a sushi restaurant video and i think I need to sit down bc wtf was that pic.twitter.com/zKUPySZv4y — maiya :/ (@scumfckflwrb0y) October 27, 2022

I want to write an essay on how the music for a sushi restaurant music video was an allegory for the entertainment industry and how if an artist falls short in their ability instead of giving them space to improve and do better, they’re just destroyed instead — let me word vomit in peace pls ( ik its not deep) (@shexwoman) October 27, 2022

proof harry styles can do it all pic.twitter.com/LOy9yHQZnZ — ash || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) October 27, 2022