Harry Styles Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Liam Payne: 'I Will Miss Him Always'

Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Styles posted an emotional tribute to Liam Payne, his One Direction bandmate who died after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, saying the time they spent together “will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.”

In a post with a photo of Payne singing onstage, Styles shared Thursday on Instagram that he was “devastated” by his friend’s death the day before.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” wrote Styles, who rose to stardom alongside Payne when their boy band launched on British TV series “The X Factor” in 2010. They were both teenagers at the time.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious,” the singer continued. “He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Styles also expressed his condolences to Payne’s loved ones, including his young son, Bear.

After One Direction’s last performance in 2010, Styles and Payne both went on to launch solo careers ― as did their three other bandmates: Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Styles’ post went up shortly after one from Malik, who said Payne supported him “through some of the most difficult times in my life.”

Liam Payne and Harry Styles perform together in Los Angeles in 2015. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly,” he continued.

Tomlinson also posted a tribute Thursday recalling his friendship with Payne in the years after One Direction disbanded.