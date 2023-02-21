Performing on stage in a huge stadium during the height of an Australian summer is thirsty work, as Harry Styles can attest now that his Love On Tour global jaunt has touched down in Oz.

But instead of a refreshing bottle of water to quench his thirst onstage in Perth over the weekend, the As It Was singer was introduced to a particularly gross Aussie tradition: a shoey.

For the uninitiated, a ‘shoey’ involves drinking liquid - usually alcohol - out of your footwear and then popping your soggy footwear back on your foot.

Yum.

So, during a song break at Perth’s HBF Park stadium, Harry did just that...

Harry Styles hysteria took over Perth's HBF Arena last night, with the superstar treating the packed stadium to a shoey during the first leg of his 'Love on Tour' tour Down Under. #9News pic.twitter.com/rdeOoIk9P5 — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) February 21, 2023

“This one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed,” he told the crowd.

“I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”

He might want to check he hasn’t got Athlete’s Mouth too.

Fans on social media were both disgusted and impressed...

Oh hell nooooooo! A shoey?? What kinda tradition is this 🤷🏽♀️ #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/AYmRn3t7o2 — MAX (@ThisIsMax) February 21, 2023

Harry styles doing a shoey is so iconic #HSLOT pic.twitter.com/OgDndhHtWR — Hannah Story (@Hannah1008141) February 20, 2023

HARRY STYLES JUST DID A FUCKING SHOEY FOR PERTH pic.twitter.com/kK96HbnhdA — sophie 🌙 AT HARRY (@loversrespite) February 20, 2023

I JUST CANT BELIEVE HARRY STYLES DID A SHOEY AUSTRALIA ISNT REAL pic.twitter.com/2fRcDsMI7R — tiarne aka t-bone 🏴☠️🥀🕊 (@tattyoIdthing) February 20, 2023

harry styles doing a shoey has changed the trajectory of my life pic.twitter.com/bf0x45XYEX — m is reading smaus 🤍 (@kmmkiwiberry) February 20, 2023

Ands if you haven’t been sick yet, then this might do it...

not him having something in his mouth after the shoey 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2tLQxHlRj7 — 🏡🧁🌷 (@blueblrdhoneyy) February 20, 2023

The Australian leg of Harry’s world tour comes just a week after he swept the board at this year’s Brit Awards.

The singer walked away with four prizes during the ceremony, hosted at London’s O2 Arena.

The former One Direction star picked up the prestigious Album Of The Year gong for Harry’s House, Song Of The Year for As It Was, Best Pop/RnB Act and the Artist Of The Year prize, which proved controversial this year after no female acts were shortlisted.