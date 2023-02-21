Performing on stage in a huge stadium during the height of an Australian summer is thirsty work, as Harry Styles can attest now that his Love On Tour global jaunt has touched down in Oz.
But instead of a refreshing bottle of water to quench his thirst onstage in Perth over the weekend, the As It Was singer was introduced to a particularly gross Aussie tradition: a shoey.
For the uninitiated, a ‘shoey’ involves drinking liquid - usually alcohol - out of your footwear and then popping your soggy footwear back on your foot.
Yum.
So, during a song break at Perth’s HBF Park stadium, Harry did just that...
“This one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed,” he told the crowd.
“I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.
“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”
He might want to check he hasn’t got Athlete’s Mouth too.
Fans on social media were both disgusted and impressed...
Ands if you haven’t been sick yet, then this might do it...
The Australian leg of Harry’s world tour comes just a week after he swept the board at this year’s Brit Awards.
The singer walked away with four prizes during the ceremony, hosted at London’s O2 Arena.
The former One Direction star picked up the prestigious Album Of The Year gong for Harry’s House, Song Of The Year for As It Was, Best Pop/RnB Act and the Artist Of The Year prize, which proved controversial this year after no female acts were shortlisted.
During his acceptance speech for the Artist gong, Harry said he was “very aware of my privilege” and said the award was for Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Florence Welch, Mabel and Becky Hill.