Harvey Weinstein Could Face Life In Prison After Being Charged With Further Sex Crimes

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with further sex crimes, including predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
On Monday afternoon, Manhattan’s District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr filed charges against the film producer in relation to a third woman, in addition to the two charges of rape and one of a criminal sex act against two other women.
The grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of a criminal sex act in the first degree for a forcible sex act against the third woman in 2006, and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
According to the Manhattan DA, predatory sexual assault is a class A-II felony, which has a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.
Mr Vance said: “A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offences that exist under New York’s Penal Law.
“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”