John Malkovich has admitted that his new project could “upset” people, following the announcement that he’ll star in a West End play based on Harvey Weinstein. The play, titled Bitter Wheat, was written by author, director and playwright David Mamet, and will arrive at London’s Garrick Theatre this June. Speaking to the BBC about the production, the Oscar-nominated actor said: “Of course it might upset people who’ve experienced the kind of treatment that the play contains and shows and describes. “A lot of people may not like it. But what can I do about that? Personally I think it’s a terrific piece of writing.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images John Malkovich

Bitter Wheat will also star Doon Mackichan, who is known for shows including Smack The Pony, Toast Of London and ITV2’s Plebs. The play’s blurb reads: “Everything in Hollywood is for sale except the awards, which are for rent. “Bitter Wheat is a play about a depraved Hollywood mogul. It rips the pashmina off the suppurating wound which is show business, and leaves us better human beings, and fitter to once more confront the horror of life. “Our hero, Barney Fein, is a bloated monster – a studio head, who, like his predecessor, the minotaur, devours the young he has lured to his cave. His fall from power to shame is a mythic journey which has been compared to The Odyssey by people who claim to have read that book.” The press release announcing the run also declares it “funnier than The Iceman Cometh, more chaos than Richard III, and without all the stupid, so-called ‘poetry’” “Money, sex, power,” it continues. “You only need one of them to see Bitter Wheat.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Harvey Weinstein