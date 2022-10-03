Has Someone Checked In On The Other Liz Truss?

Getty Liz Trussell keeps getting mistaken for the PM

Twitter user @LizTruss is having her moment and we couldn’t be happier for her. No, not the current PM, we’re talking icon and hun Liz Trussell, who is the reason the real Liz Truss has to use the Twitter handle @TrussLiz.

Since Liz Truss was made Prime Minister on September 6, thousands of tweets meant for the PM have been accidentally sent to a random Twitter account – but Liz Trussell has been kindly replying to them.

Similar to our annual hit of John Lewis chaos (when the man with the same name as the department store is flooded with Christmas enquiries), Trusell now finds herself faced with political questions with each development from the newly elected PM.

The @LizTruss account, which had just 2,475 followers at the start of September, now boasts a whopping 37.7k followers and Liz Trussell has found herself becoming a social media phenomenon for her sassy replies to global figures.

Her role-playing as Liz Truss honestly deserves a BAFTA and little is known about the person behind the now iconic account – apart from a profile picture in which Trussell is seen clad in a sequin pink dress.

Almost a month on from Liz Truss taking over as PM, how’s Liz Trussell been getting on posing as the leader of the Tory party?

She had this take on the pound crashing:

Whoopsie!!

There goes the next trip to Vegas! https://t.co/kDEFZ2KCeQ — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 23, 2022

And elected a slightly different cabinet...

Grabbed lunch @IKEAUK today, picked up a new Cabinet 🗄 — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 7, 2022

And has been answering queries from other political parties:

Present 🙋🏻♀️ — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 28, 2022

She has shared her views of the energy bill cap...

Hope I’m one of the ones who pay less 🤞😜 https://t.co/KHogezvrlI — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 8, 2022

And has been responding to the general public in the most hun way possible:

Thanks doll 🥇 — Liz Trussell (@Liztruss) September 6, 2022

Most recently, she’s finally acknowledged the people’s wishes for her to become our new PM: