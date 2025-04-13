Cadbury Customers Think Mini Eggs Taste Different Than They Used To – I Asked Experts Why

Annie Spratt via Unsplash Closeup of Mini Eggs

If someone could put the smell of a freshly opened bag of Mini Eggs into a perfume, I reckon they’d become a millionaire – though Redditor u/WoodBGood reckons that blissful fragrance has changed.

“The smell was the first shock,” they wrote to r/CasualUK of their recent experience.

“Gone was the light, powerfully sweet candied aroma on which to transport yourself back to happier times, replaced by something more akin to some old wine bottles found in a dusty attic.”

They said the crack from the shell had gone too (they’re not alone, and other posts accuse Cadbury’s beloved sweets of having “gone shite” too).

But the doubting customers are incorrect.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, a spokesperson for Mondelēz International, the company that owns Cadbury, said: “We can assure everyone that the recipe for our Cadbury Mini Eggs has not changed in the last few years and is made using the same delicious recipe that consumers know and love.”

So, we thought we’d ask Mark Owen, cofounder of Wickedly Welsh Chocolate, and Ken Tobby, a food scientist, researcher, and CEO at Organic Solace, about why some peo have it so wrong.

It’s at least partly a mental game

The pros think so many people might have theories about a changed recipe because their perception has altered.

“It is very likely that Mini Eggs have not changed whatsoever, and rather, the individual’s perception or acuity of them has shifted because of a mixture of psychological factors, changing taste buds, and nostalgia,” Tobby told us.

“As children, our feelings of taste are often more sensitive, and many tend to encounter tastes more intensely. Additionally, we usually link childhood experiences with ecstatic memories; this can make them appear more scrumptious or yummy than they really were.”

Owen agreed, writing: “Everything felt more magical back then – a trip to the corner shop, pocket money in hand, could be the highlight of the week. Our taste buds were also more sensitive, and we weren’t as concerned with things like sugar content or ingredients. It was all about the joy of the treat!”

As adults, the sweet might taste more sickly, and we might be less excited to tuck into it (a similar phenomenon can be seen with Easter eggs too).

We have also eaten more foods by the time we’ve reached adulthood, making the thrill of a novel flavour less exciting, Tobby added.

“Also, there is the ‘Golden Age Thinking’ effect; this is where people venerate the past years and presume things were better, even if they were not factually different” (notice how everyone’s definition of the ‘best era of music’ seems to coincide with when they were teens or in their early 20s?).

So... how can we bring the magic back?



All is not lost, the food scientist told us.

“To get back that childhood pleasure, you can try to recreate the setting: consume your chocolate slowly, with no interference, and just focus on its flavour,” Toddy revealed.

“Again, pairing your chocolate with a particular nostalgic exercise, for instance, watching a beloved movie, can trigger such happy moments. Other people also find that stopping to eat such chocolates [as Mini Eggs] for some time can make them feel better when they resume.”

Owen’s on his side.

“Sharing those favourites with friends or kids, enjoying them without guilt, or even turning it into a little ritual – like watching a childhood film with your old go-to sweet – can bring back that spark,” he told HuffPost UK.