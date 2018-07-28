Have We Really Reached A Tipping Point On Support For A Second Referendum?

Empics Entertainment Anti-Brexit protesters in Manchester city centre.

It’s been a great week for anti-Brexit campaigners. As the UK basked in record-breaking summer temperatures, activists lobbying for a public vote on Theresa May’s final EU exit deal managed to net themselves a big name, with Match Of The Day pundit and crisp-fan Gary Lineker pledging to support their cause. Less than 48 hours later they received another major boost, as a Times/YouGov poll suggested the majority of voters (42%) would back a second referendum for the first time. It’s an undeniably bright start to a planned ‘summer of action’ for the People’s Vote campaign – the organisation supported by Lineker – which is holding a series of grassroots rallies in the coming weeks to increase pressure on ministers to offer the public another say on Brexit. And its political supporters, along with young people’s group For our Future’s Sake, were quick to seize the moment on Friday, confidently asserting momentum (small ‘m’) around the debate is “only in one direction”.

Labour MP Gareth Thomas said: “A month ago, supporters of a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal were 7% behind, now we are 2% ahead. “The Brexiters are in deep intellectual and political trouble. They have run out of ideas and offer nothing positive to the people of Britain.” Thomas said the prime minister’s Brexit white paper had been “torn to shreds” by ministers and backbenchers and that Parliament was no longer able to back a “coherent option”. Eloise Todd, chief executive officer of pro-Remain campaign group Best For Britain, agreed. “We are fast approaching a Brexit tipping point as the public see the squabbling, the infighting and the rubbish deal Theresa May is delivering,” she told HuffPost UK. “Britain is heading for a bad Brexit deal, but it’s definitely not a done deal. “Everyone who cares about our country and our future should now channel their anger and frustration into demanding our MPs and political leaders reject this botched Brexit process and let every British citizen have the democratic right for a People’s Vote on the final deal.”

But Remainers should proceed with caution. YouGov’s poll surveyed less than 1,700 voting adults, 40% of whom maintained there should be no second vote. And the overall view of the majority of voters has not changed - 45% said if the 2016 referendum were repeated tomorrow they would vote Remain, 42% said Leave, 4% would not vote and 9% didn’t know. The numbers largely matched results delivered by opinion polls in the run-up to the vote two years ago, which resulted in a 52% victory for Leave. Jayne Adye, director of cross-party pro-Brexit group Get Britain Out, said the arguments for a second vote were “deeply misleading” and were being made “by those who have never accepted the 2016 result”. “David Cameron promised the outcome of the EU referendum - whatever the result - would be delivered by the government,” she added. “Failure to do this would create further public distrust with politicians. “The EU have done this with the French, the Dutch and the Irish - a vote must keep happening until the EU gets the result they want.” Adye said YouGov had a “questionable track record” on gauging people’s attitudes toward Brexit and accused the pollster of being “wide of the mark” before the people went to the ballot box two years ago. She added: “As the Article 50 process continues, a second referendum would be a needless distraction from the important job of preparing for our post-EU future. Business and the great British public need stability going forward, and for our reputation on the world stage. “Holding a second referendum would be music to the ears of EU negotiators, and would be a signal for them to demand even more concessions in the negotiations. We need to get Britain out of the EU as soon as possible, with or without a trade deal.”

