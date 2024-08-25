YorVen via Getty Images

The tradition of having a cocktail before dinner is going strong these days. It’s a chance to unwind, relax before eating and help everyone settle into an evening of good food and conversation. But if you really want to have the best possible experience, be intentional about the cocktails you choose.

Some types of liquor can have a negative effect on the sensitivity of your palate, to the point where a drink or two before dinner might impact the taste of your food or the type of wine that will go best with your meal.

We talked to experts to learn about cocktails’ effect on your taste buds, as well as to get their advice about smarter predinner sipping. And, if you have pregamed a bit, they told us which wines might be your best choices when it’s time to eat.

The Hard Truth About Hard Liquor

“Hard liquor” refers to alcoholic beverages that are distilled, like vodka, whiskey, rum, bourbon and scotch. They have a high alcohol content — often around 40% to 50% alcohol by volume. These contrast with fermented alcoholic drinks, like wine, beer, cider and sake, which often have a lower ABV of 15% or less.

That higher ABV in hard liquor can cause a loss of sensation in your palate — a term for the roof of your mouth specifically, but also for your sense of taste.

“Because it blocks the proteins needed to create saliva in your mouth, hard liquor can dehydrate the cell walls of your palate,” said Cody Bridges, a restaurant operations manager and resort sommelier at Massanutten Resort in Virginia. Saliva plays a role in taste sensitivity, so a dry mouth can negatively impact your taste buds.

In addition to that drying effect, hard liquor can also have a numbing one, according to Sam Favata, the beverage director for Olamaie in Austin, Texas.

“This temporary numbing effect can reduce your ability to discern the intricate flavours and aromas in the wine you have later at dinner,” Favata said. “Strong spirits can alter your perception of acidity and sweetness in wine, leading to a less balanced tasting experience.”

Having A Quick Drink At The Bar Before You’re Seated? Steer Clear Of These Drinks

Ordering a pre-dinner drink that’s low in alcohol is a tip we heard from many pros.

“Personally, I would avoid anything high-proof or any cocktail that is strictly liquor, such as a Manhattan, old-fashioned or martini,” said sommelier Billy Turner, who works at Kimpton Shane Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

You’ll also want to steer clear of sugary drinks, experts said.

“I’d generally reserve cocktails with more sugar for later in the meal,” said Cyrus Schultz, the beverage director at Cyrus, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Geyserville, California. “A sweet drink can coat your palate,” he said. “Then, if your next beverage is drier, it might taste more bitter.”

His advice was echoed by Mari Coyle, the vice president of winemaking at the company Foley Family Wines and a winemaker at Chateau St. Jean in California.

“Strongly flavored cocktails, or those made with sweet cocktail mixers, can overwhelm your palate and make it difficult to appreciate the flavor of your meal later on,” she said.

Another thought to consider is that, in the run-up to dinner, less drinking typically makes for better eating. Alex Ring, the Michelin Guide Chicago 2023 sommelier award winner and wine director at Chicago restaurants Sepia and Proxi, said it’s more important to consider the quantity of alcohol you’re drinking than the actual beverage. A good thing to keep in mind, he said, is that “the more you drink, the more you dull your senses.”

Turner agreed, saying: “Like most things, it comes down to moderation. Anything you take in will have an effect on taste and perception, so moderate everything — and then you can also enjoy a great whiskey or cognac after dinner.”

The Best Predinner Sips

If you’re hoping to order drinks that will enhance the meal to come, look for aperitivos on the cocktail menu, Bridges suggested. “They’re low in alcohol and pleasant on the palate, so they’re the best way to start a night full of spirits and wine,” Bridges said.

Turner is also an aperitivo fan. “High-ABV liquors can dampen your appetite, while those lower in alcohol will enhance it,” he said. “Many aperitivos are also higher in acidity, which does two important things: It awakens your taste buds and cleanses your palate.”

CocoSan via Getty Images Aperitivos like an Aperol spritz, pictured here, or a Negroni are your best bet for a predinner drink.

Aperitivos serve an important purpose in priming you for the food to come, Coyle said.

“They contain herbs and spices that promote digestion, and they have a slightly bitter taste that primes your taste buds,” she said. “These drinks are typically also low in alcohol, which helps to avoid overwhelming your palate before you start enjoying your wine.”

If you’re undecided about what to order, ask your bartender and let them know that you’re looking for something “leaner, lower in alcohol, acid-driven and chiseled,” Schultz said.

No matter which drink you select, be sure to ask for a big glass of water with each cocktail, Favata suggested.

“It’s worth noting that water should be your best friend,” he said. “Drinking water between your cocktail and wine can help cleanse your palate and rehydrate you, enhancing your overall dining experience.”

When It’s Time To Eat, Let Your Sommelier Know What You’ve Been Drinking

“If you’ve had a few pre-dinner cocktails, let the sommelier know before you order wine with the meal,” Bridges suggested.

“Informing your sommelier about what you’ve consumed can absolutely help them make better recommendations,” Favata said, noting that they can then “suggest wines that will complement your previous drinks or select wines with flavors that will stand out despite any palate fatigue you might have.”

“For diners who have started with cocktails, I recommend easing into wine with something light and refreshing,” he continued. “A crisp white wine like a sauvignon blanc, or a light red like a pinot noir, can be gentle on the palate. Sparkling wines or rosés are also great options to transition from cocktails to dinner.” But watch out for “wines with high tannin levels or very subtle flavors, which might seem ‘flat’ after drinking something like a whiskey sour,” he added.

Your usual cocktail order might be a good guide for your sommelier, too. “If people don’t know what type of wine they’d like to order, I’ll often ask what types of spirits and cocktails they enjoy, in hopes of getting a better idea of where to send them,” Ring said. “A whiskey drinker might be more likely to enjoy a rich, oaked red wine, whereas someone who drinks gin martinis might enjoy a more refreshing white wine,” he said. Finally, he offered this advice for those feeling lost in a wine list: “Don’t overthink it. We’re here to have fun.”

Where should you start looking on the wine list? “Opt for wines that complement the flavors of the cocktails you’ve had,” Coyle said. “For example, if you’ve had a citrusy cocktail, a wine with similar notes can provide a harmonious transition.”

